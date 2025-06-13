Tax Collector’s MILO Records 38 Transactions (And A Chicken Plate) In Walnut Hill On Thursday

June 13, 2025

About 20 people took advantage of the chance to do business with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office during a one-day event in Walnut Hill on Thursday. And one customer showed a little Walnut Hill hospitality by bringing a “not too spicy” chicken plate for the workers.

Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services from Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. From driver’s license renewals and replacements to titles and registrations, MILO can handle most vehicle-related services except written and driving taxes. The portable office also includes property tax, business tax receipt and other tax collector services.

Thursday, MILO was inside the Walnut Hill Community Center (also known as the Ruritan Building) with 38 transactions completed for tags, driver’s licenses, etc.

Up next, MILO is scheduled to be at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on July 17.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

