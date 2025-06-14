Tate Softball Alum Izzy Werdann Tapped As Mississippi Gulf Coast Head Softball Coach

Tate High School softball alum Izzy Werdann has been named head softball coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast community College.

As a catcher, Werdann helped lead the Tate Lady Aggie to the 2015 7A state championship when she was a senior.

Mississippi Gulf Coast softball fans remember a pair of home runs by Izzy Werdann. She hit remarkably similar homers to win postseason games, and now she’s coming back home to create more opportunities like that for the next generation.

The former All-American, who led the Bulldogs to an 85-21 record, returns to her stomping ground as the fifth head coach in program history, bringing a wealth of playing experience in the SEC and NCAA Division I coaching savvy to Perk.

“I’ve been here, and I’ve done it. I’ve lived it,” Werdann said. “I know what it took to be successful playing here as a player, and so I know what it’s going to take to be successful here as a coach. The landscape has changed, and there are some really good teams out there, but we’re going to be really good.”

“While we had some other very qualified candidates, Izzy’s experience as a successful player at MGCCC and coach in the state of Mississippi were two things that really stood out,” Gulf Coast Dean of Athletics Steven Campbell said. “We are excited for her to share her experience with current and future Bulldogs and look forward to her making an impact in the community she began her collegiate playing career.”

As a sophomore at Gulf Coast, Werdann led the team with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and a .513 on-base percentage while batting .384 in 2017. She was named MACJC Co-Player of the Year and earned her second All-MACJC selection on the way to All-Region 23 and NJCAA All-American honors.

The Bulldogs were conference regular-season and tournament runners-up, missing the national tournament by one game at the regional tourney. They were ranked seventh in the final NJCAA poll.

In her freshman season, she batted .323 with five homers and 41 RBI. Gulf Coast finished ranked third in the country after finishing as regular-season and tourney runners-up.

She’s remembered for hitting three-run homers with two outs in the sixth inning of conference tournament-opening games both years. She beat Itawamba both years, lifting the Bulldogs to a 3-2 win as a freshman and a 7-6 win the next season.

“It means everything to come back here,” Werdann said. “I cannot wait to come back to the school where I started my career and win here as a coach. I can’t wait.”

Werdann became the second Gulf Coast player to play in the SEC when she went to Ole Miss, batting .281 in 33 games over two seasons in Oxford, earning scholar-athlete awards along the way.

The Rebels made it to the championship round of the Tempe Regional in her junior year before winning the Oxford Regional the next year, losing to sixth-ranked Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional.

Werdann has an associate’s degree from Gulf Coast and a bachelor’s in general studies with minors in education, sports and recreation management and psychology from Ole Miss, graduating summa cum laude. She graduated with a master’s in sports management from USM while she started her coaching career.

“I thank God. He opened this door for me to get to walk through,” Werdann said. “And the door was opened through Dr. (Mary) Graham, Dean (Steven) Campbell. Dr. (Ladd) Taylor and Dr. (Brad) Bailey. I would like to thank them for this opportunity. It means everything to me, and I can’t wait to prove them right for hiring me.”