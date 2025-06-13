Tate Grad Named To Mississippi State Ag And Life Sciences Hall Of Fame

June 13, 2025

Cora Andrews of Cantonment, a 2018 Tate High School graduate, is among 18 inaugural Mississippi State undergraduate and graduate members of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Hall of Fame.

Established this year, the hall of Fame recognizes an undergraduate and graduate student from each of the college’s nine departments who have made a lasting impact at MSU.

To be considered for the honor, undergraduate students must have senior standing, master’s students must be at least one year into their program, and Ph.D. students must be at least two years into their program. Department heads, in consultation with faculty and undergraduate coordinators, select the students who best represent their unit.

“Students can make an impact through their leadership, innovation and service, among other factors,” said Darrell Sparks, CALS associate dean and professor. “We want to recognize the work that goes above and beyond academic excellence.”

Andrews was also named Outstanding Agricultural and Extension Education Masters student in Teaching, Research, and Service.

While at Tate, Andrews was the chapter and district FFA president.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

