Tate Baseball Names Summer Teams

The Tate Aggies have named their summer baseball teams.

The summer season begins June 10 at Tate as the Aggies take on Pace at 4 and 6 p.m.

A Team

Keelan Beasley

Lance Brady

Aiden Bramblett

Beau Bryant

Mason Bryant

Hunter Clayton

Nate Connors

Griffin Cook

Connor Dethlefs

Cal Foxworth

Cooper Halfacre

Kannon Ham

Logan Kimmons

Bryton McLellan

Cade McNair

Aydan Nigam

Kaden Posta

Evan Taylor

Hunter Taylor

Brody White

B Team