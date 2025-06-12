‘Rest Easy My Prince’ – Animal Sanctuary’s Missing Exotic Cat Found Dead

A sad update to a story we brought you last week.

Jack, an exotic Geoffroy’s cat, which has been missing from a Molino animal sanctuary, has been found dead.

“Jack the Geoffroy’s cat was found dead this morning by a neighbor. It looks like he passed a few days ago, I believe that it was most likely due to the extreme weather we have been experiencing in the area,” Sunset Wildlife Director Margaret Lynds said Thursday afternoon.

Jack was discovered missing on June 5 from the sanctuary on Cotton Lake Road, not far from the Camp o’ the Pines on Highway 29. Lynd said that his exhibit was vandalized, and he was released or escaped.

Volunteers spent countless hours searching, setting traps, and doing everything they could think of to find Jack.

“We are still keeping the reward in case someone knows something,” Lynd said. “Please speak to your children, especially teenagers, to see if they have heard or seen anything about the vandalism that occurred a week ago. “Things like this happening is why it so important to educate our children about the importance of animals and the nature around us. Humans are the smartest species on the planet. This means that it is our job to protect it and the living things that share this beautiful planet with us.”

Anyone with information can contact the ECSO at (850) 436-9620, or FWC at (850) 488-4647.

“Jack, you were an incredible animal and you will greatly missed. Thank you for being an amazing ambassador for your species and helping me to educate about our wild brothers and sisters. Rest easy my prince,” Lynd said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.