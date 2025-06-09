Multiple Northern Santa Rosa Roads Remained Closed Due To Flooding; Two Rescued From Vehicles

Several roads in northern Santa Rosa County remained closed Monday afternoon following heavy rain overnight.

The Jay Volunteer Fire Department responded to two water rescues from vehicles, three trees across roadways, and a tree fire.

Firefighters also rescued at least two drivers from the floodwaters overnight.

As of 1 p.m., the following roads remain closed in northern Santa Rosa County:

Morristown Road, just north of Camors Road, is reduced to one lane.

Highway 4 at Morristown Road.

Highway 89 between Pine Level Church Road and Chumuckla Highway.

Walling Road is closed at Cold Water Creek

The following roads have reopened:

Highway 4 at Dobson Road has reopened.

Shell Road in the Jay area is open with hazards due to water over the road, drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area.

Country Mill Road between Greenwood Road and Polktown Road has reopened.

Ebenezer Church Road between Dykestown Road and Ebenezer Church is now open to one lane.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening. Turn around, don’t drown. Drivers should seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens. Due to rising water coming from the rain north of the area, drivers are strongly encouraged to use extreme caution over bridges and roadways, according to Santa Rosa County.

Pictured: A water rescue near Jay early Monday morning. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.