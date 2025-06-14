Motorcyclist Critically Injured, Molino Man Uninjured Olive Road Crash

June 14, 2025

A motorcyclist was critically injured, and a Molino man was uninjured in a crash about 4:36 p.m. Friday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 25-year-old motorcyclist was exiting a parking lot on Olive Road when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned and was struck by a pickup truck.

Troopers said the truck and trailer traveled over the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, causing critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 50-year-old Molino man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old female, were not injured.

FHP said any charges are pending.

Written by William Reynolds 

 