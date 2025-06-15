Fulton Leads Wahoos To 4-2 Win In Rainy Rocket City

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got back in the win column and returned to the .500 mark on Saturday night, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 4-2.

After a 56-minute pregame rain delay, Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton (W, 3-4) kept the Trash Pandas off balance with 5.1 innings of two-run ball.

The Trash Pandas strung together three hits in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an Oscar Colas RBI single. The Blue Wahoos answered back right away in the second against Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado (L, 5-5), building a threat with a Johnny Olmstead single and Cody Morissette double before Mark Coley II’s two-out RBI infield single extended his hitting streak to 10 games and scored Olmstead to tie the game 1-1.

One batter later, Jared Serna laced the second of his three hits on the night to bring home Morissette and put Pensacola ahead 2-1. Rocket City second baseman Mitch Daly then misplayed a sharp Kemp Alderman grounder, allowing Coley to score for a 3-1 Blue Wahoos lead.

Fulton settled into a groove, pitching into the sixth inning before running into trouble and exhausting his pitch limit. The lefty departed with two runners on and one out leading 3-1, and though Nigel Belgrave allowed an inherited runner to score on a Joe Redfield RBI single the Trash Pandas were unable to do anything else against the Pensacola bullpen for the remainder of the night.

Shane Sasaki added insurance for the Blue Wahoos in the sixth, singling before stealing two bases and coming in to score on a throwing error. Armed with a 4-2 lead, Belgrave, Josh White and Josh Ekness (S, 7) shut the door on the Trash Pandas with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The series against the Trash Pandas wraps up on Sunday, with a first pitch from Toyota Field scheduled for 2:35 p.m