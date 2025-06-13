Escambia School District Commits $45,000 to Support 10 New Military Veteran Teachers

Escambia County Public Schools recently received $45,000 to be paid to our first-year teachers who are retired or honorably discharged veterans.

This year, the district had 10 eligible teachers to receive a $4,000 bonus. Of those 10 teachers, five qualified for an additional $1,000 each for teaching a designated critical shortage subject area or school assignment. Teachers should receive the payment before June 30. Last year, eight Escambia County teachers were eligible.

One North Escambia area teacher is receiving the bonus. Jeffrey McMillan, an ESE teacher at Tate High School, served in the U.S. Army before becoming an educator.