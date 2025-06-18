Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Cyberstalking And Sending Obscene Materials To Underage Girls

An Escambia County man has pled guilty in federal court to cyberstalking and sending obscene materials to minor females.

Charles M. Schmaltz, 28,, entered the plea.

Court documents reflect that Schmaltz communicated with multiple minor females between 2022 – 2024 by utilizing 10 or more social media accounts to contact them. The minor females, and later their parents, repeatedly requested that Schmaltz cease communicating with them. Instead, Schmaltz sent sexually explicit content to the minor females, including extremely graphic communications about engaging in sexual acts with the minors and images of his own genitals. The minor females in this case ranged in age from 9 – 15 years old. Schmaltz was eventually caught through the work of a multi-agency investigation in North Florida and South Alabama, where some of the victims were located.

Schmaltz faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment, and lifetime supervision upon release.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said, “Protecting children from online exploitation and abuse is of paramount importance, and my office will aggressively pursue, prosecute, and seek punishment to the fullest extent of the law for those who prey upon our most innocent, vulnerable populations. My message to offenders is clear: if you prey upon our children, you had better pray we don’t find you.”

The case involved a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office as well as Dothan Police Department in South Alabama. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 18, 2025, at 2:00 pm at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II.