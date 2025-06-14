Escambia County Accepting Comments On Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment

Escambia County invites residents to participate in the public comment period for the RESTORE Act Draft Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment 4, open now until Friday, June 27.

The MYIP is a plan for projects to be proposed completed using RESTORE funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, with three amendments submitted for approval since 2017. Amendment 4 proposes modifying three existing projects and the addition of five new projects. Residents are encouraged to leave feedback on the five new projects before MYIP Amendment 4 is submitted for approval.

The three modified projects include:

Perdido Key Gulf of Mexico Public Access

Perdido Key Beach Public Access – Property Acquisition and Construction

South Navy Boulevard Improvements

The five new projects include:

Bob White Lane and Ziglar Road Water Quality and Drainage Improvements

Ellyson Industrial Park Stormwater Design and Construction

Galvez Landing Design Update and Construction

Marine Dive Garden

Palmetto Phase 2 and Palomar Water Quality and Drainage Improvements

Public comments will be accepted the following ways:

Emailing restore@myescambia.com

By mail: Attention: Ryan Kirby, Natural Resources Management Department, 221 Palafox Place, Pensacola, FL 32502

Via the public comment portal on MyEscambia.com/MYIP.