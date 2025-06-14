Cottage Hill Woman Charged With Passing Fake $100 Bill At Local Store

A Cottage Hill woman faces a felony charge after allegedly passing a counterfeit $100 bill at the Dollar General on Highway 29 at Neal Road on Thursday.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Casey Leanne Cushing tried to buy items with the fake bill. A store employee said he immediately recognized the bill as counterfeit when Cushing handed it to him. The employee told deputies Cushing “begin to play dumb,” and also noted that someone had attempted to pass a fake bill with the exact same serial number just two days prior.

Cushing claimed she had no idea the $100 bill, which she said she received from a friend, was fake. However, she could not provide her friend’s full name or phone number. The arrest report states Cushing admitted to making a purchase at the same Dollar General two days earlier, but maintained she was unaware if that bill was counterfeit.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $2,500 on a felony counterfeiting charge.