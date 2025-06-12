Century Sewer Smoke Testing Delayed By Weather

Rain has delayed smoke testing of the sewage system in Century.

If the weather cooperates, the smoke testing is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and possibly continue early next week. The testing will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Why?

Smoke testing is done periodically to locate sources of sewer odors, leaks and breaks in sewer lines.

What will residents notice?

You may notice smoke coming from building sewer vents, gutters and downspouts or out of the ground along sewer lines.

On the inside of your house, smoke or its odor may come out of the plumbing or fixtures. This should not happen if your plumbing is in good shape. This is also an indication gases and odors from the sewer may enter your house or building. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous as well as a health hazard to the occupants.

Location, identification and correction of the source of smoke entering your house or building is urgently advised. While the utility will render all possible cooperation, the correction of any defects in the pipes and sewer on private property is the responsibility of the house or building owner.

Is the smoke dangerous?

The type of smoke used is harmless, white to yellowish white in color, and may have a slight odor. The smoke is harmless to plants and animals and leaves no residuals or stains. If smoke gets into a structure, it should be ventilated.

Questions?

For more information, contact the Town of Century at (850) 256-3208.

Source: Town of Century.