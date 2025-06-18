After Employee Theft Allegations, Century Town Council Member Wants Financial Info

Following allegations of theft by a town employee, earlier this year, a Century town council members wants to see financial information.

The town alleged in a report to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that seven missing deposits with $2,627.90 in cash and $8,432.51 in checks for a total of $11,060.41 not deposited into their account. The ECSO investigated and presented to their findings to Escambia County Judge Scott Ritchie who declined to issue an arrest warrant based upon the investigation. [Read Related: Judge Rejects Arrest Warrant For Employee In Case Of $11,000 Missing From Town Of Century]

Council member Shelisa McCall Abraham presented a written memo Tuesday night requesting a reconciliation of the Town of Century’s accounts for the period March 1 to May 31, 2025. The council regularly receives a “bill list” showing financial obligations, and occasional financial reports, but they do not receive account reconciliations on a regular basis.

“Considering the recent allegations against a former Town employee, I am writing to request a reconciliation of the Town of Century’s accounts,” she wrote in the memo to Carrie Moore, town clerk; Howard Brown, interim town manager; and Ben Boutwell, mayor. “Please ensure that all transactions are accurately recorded and reconciled with the bank statements. I have included reconciliation steps to assist with this process.”

Abraham also included two pages of step to reconcile account with QuickBooks (which is used by the town) or manually.

“I know they said that there are procedures in place now to make sure it (employee theft) doesn’t happen again,” she said. “She we (the council) are stewards of the funds and accountable at the end of the day, we are the ones responsible for these funds, so I want to see your complete reconciliation.”

Pictured top: The Century Town Council met Tuesday night. Council member are (L-R) Dynette Lewis, Henry Cunningham, Shelisa McCall Abraham, and John Bass. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.