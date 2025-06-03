Century Sets Timetable For Hiring A Town Administrator

The Town of Century has set a timetable for hiring a town administrator who will work as the chief operations officer of the town and carry out the mayor and town council’s initiatives. The town administrator will report directly to the elected mayor and work in close coordination with the town council.

According to the job description, the salary range for the position is $112,000 to $137,000, with the likely offering salary between the minimum of $112,000 and the midpoint of the range, or about $124,500.

An applicant will be recommended by a selection committee that includes Mayor Ben Boutwell, council members John Bass and Henry Cunningham, interim town manager Howard Brown, and key staff members. Brown has stated that he will not apply for the town administrator position. According to the town charter, the final hiring recommendation to the council must come from the mayor.

The timetable states applications will be accepted until June 28, with application reviews from July 1-7. Interviews are tentatively set for July 15, with a finalist selected by July 22. After contract negotiations, the formal appointment by the town council is set for August 5, with the first day on the job set for August 12.

Pictured: Century interim town manager Howard Brown says he is not applying for the open town administrator position. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.