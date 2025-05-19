Verizon Purchase Of Frontier Communications For $20 Billion Is Approved

The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau approved Verizon’s $20 billion acquisition of Frontier.

Locally, Frontier is the traditional copper landline and DSL provider in Walnut Hill, Molino, Bratt, and Atmore.

Last September, Verizon agreed to buy Frontier for about $9.6 billion and absorb $10 billion in Frontier debt.

“By approving this deal, the FCC ensures that Americans will benefit from a series of good and common-sense wins,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said. “The transaction will unleash billions of dollars in new infrastructure builds in communities across the country—including rural America. This investment will accelerate the transition away from old, copper line networks to modern, high-speed ones.”

The FCC said Verizon will be able to upgrade and expand Frontier’s existing network in 25 states, bringing more fiber to more communities. Verizon’s new fiber deployments will enable the retirement of old copper networks, ensuring that more communities benefit from advanced technologies. Following the transaction, Verizon expects to deploy fiber to 1 million or more American homes annually.

Pictured: The Frontier Communications switching central office near Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.