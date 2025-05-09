Tate Lady Aggies Slip To Horizon In Regional Quarterfinals

May 9, 2025

In the 6A FHSAA Softball Regional Quarterfinals, the Tate Lady Aggies slipped 8-6 to the Horizon Hawks Thursday night in Winter Garden.

In three and one-third innings, Jordan Smith surrendered eight runs (half earned) on six hits, walking one and striking out four. Peyton Womack went two and two-thirds innings, surrendering one hit and no runs while striking out four and walking one.

Mykamia Padgett had three RBIs for the Lady Aggie as she went 1-3 for the night. Kara Wine, Kaylie Mitchell, Kinzlee Biggs, and Amburleigh Laird each added one hit.

The Aggies ended their season at 8-15. Horizon will advance to the semifinals to take on Navarre next week.

In other local area action, Pace shut out Fletcher 11-0 and will host Oakleaf on May 13 in the semis.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies Thursday night in Winter Park, Florida. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 