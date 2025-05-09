Tate Lady Aggies Slip To Horizon In Regional Quarterfinals

In the 6A FHSAA Softball Regional Quarterfinals, the Tate Lady Aggies slipped 8-6 to the Horizon Hawks Thursday night in Winter Garden.

In three and one-third innings, Jordan Smith surrendered eight runs (half earned) on six hits, walking one and striking out four. Peyton Womack went two and two-thirds innings, surrendering one hit and no runs while striking out four and walking one.

Mykamia Padgett had three RBIs for the Lady Aggie as she went 1-3 for the night. Kara Wine, Kaylie Mitchell, Kinzlee Biggs, and Amburleigh Laird each added one hit.

The Aggies ended their season at 8-15. Horizon will advance to the semifinals to take on Navarre next week.

In other local area action, Pace shut out Fletcher 11-0 and will host Oakleaf on May 13 in the semis.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies Thursday night in Winter Park, Florida. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.