Tate High School Hosts Military Signing Day To Honor Student Enlistees

Tate High School recently held its first-ever Military Signing Day—an event mirroring traditional athletic scholarship signings, but honoring students who have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

In a ceremony filled with pride and patriotism, six students were recognized for their commitment to military service following graduation. Each student signed enlistment documents in front of classmates, teachers, and proud family members.

The honored enlistees included:

Jayce Latzer – Army Reserves

Zachary Colston – Army Active Duty

Ryan Gates – Army Active Duty

Conner Houchens – Army Active Duty

Jaida Goodyear – United States Marine Corps

Phoenix Myrick – United States Marine Corps

Tate High commended these young men and women “for their courage, commitment, and service to our nation”.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.