Sunny, Upper 70s Sunday; Cool Night Ahead
May 4, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
