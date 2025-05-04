Sunny, Upper 70s Sunday; Cool Night Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.