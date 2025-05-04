Sunny, Upper 70s Sunday; Cool Night Ahead

May 4, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 