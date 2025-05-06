One Injured When Log Truck And ECUA Trash Truck Collide on Highway 97

An Emerald Coast Utilities Authority employee was injured in a crash involving a trash truck and tractor-trailer log truck Tuesday morning in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Highway 97 at Howell Road.

The ECUA truck was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 97 when he turned left onto Howell Road when the log truck driver attempted to pass in a clearly marked passing zone.

The front right corner of the semi collided with the left front of the ECUA truck, ripping away the left side and front of the trash truck. The passenger in the ECUA truck essentially fell out of the truck, according to witnesses. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered critical.

The driver of the ECUA truck and the driver of the log truck were not injured. The log truck stopped on Highway 97 north of intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released further details. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which closed the southbound lane of Highway 97 for about an hour.

ECUA confirmed the truck was hauling yard debris. None of the cargo spilled.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.