One Injured When Log Truck And ECUA Trash Truck Collide on Highway 97

May 6, 2025

An Emerald Coast Utilities Authority employee was injured in a crash involving a trash truck and tractor-trailer log truck Tuesday morning in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Highway 97 at Howell Road.

The ECUA truck was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 97 when he turned left onto Howell Road when the log truck driver attempted to pass in a clearly marked passing zone.

The front right corner of the semi collided with the left front of the ECUA truck, ripping away the left side and front of the trash truck. The passenger in the ECUA truck essentially fell out of the truck, according to witnesses. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered critical.

For more photos, click here.

The driver of the ECUA truck and the driver of the log truck were not injured. The log truck stopped on Highway 97 north of intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released further details. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which closed the southbound lane of Highway 97 for about an hour.

ECUA confirmed the truck was hauling yard debris. None of the cargo spilled.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 