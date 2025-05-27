Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting At Occupied Century Residence

A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots directed at an occcupied residence in Century.

Trey Alexander Weekes is facing a series of serious charges following a domestic disturbance. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a deadly missile into occupied dwelling, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to an arrest report, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on West State Line Road, just behind the Food Giant in Century around 9:30 p.m. on May 14 after receiving calls about shots fired. While en route, officers were notified that a vehicle matching the suspect’s description was stopped by Flomaton Police in nearby Alabama.

Weekes was the sole occupant of the vehicle stopped in Flomaton. A consensual search of the vehicle uncovered a .40 caliber magazine. A .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was later located on Church Street in Flomaton, in the direction the suspect’s vehicle had been traveling. Weekes, who is a convicted felon, denied knowledge of the magazine’s presence in the vehicle, stating it belonged to his wife.

Further investigation revealed that Weekes had reportedly been involved in a verbal argument with a relative at the West State Line Road residence earlier that evening. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing Weekes outside the home with a gun. Deputies said residents inside the home took cover, and then 5 to 6 gunshots were heard. No injuries were reported, and no one inside the residence was struck. Deputies located what appeared to them to be five indentions in the dirt from gunshots with a possible strike mark on concrete at the front porch.

Weekes’ relative stated that they had argued earlier and that Weekes suffers from mental health issues exacerbated by methamphetamine abuse, according to the report. She also noted that Weekes had recently been released from prison and is on state probation in Alabama.

A criminal history check on Weekes revealed a felony conviction for rape, and he is listed on the sex offender registry in Alabama. Weekes was exhibited from Alabama on May 21 and remains in the Escambia County (Florida) Jail with bond set at $32,500.