Library Summer Feeding Program Start Delayed Until Next Week

The start date for free summer lunch program program for youth ast West Florida Public Libraries has been delayed until next week.

The program was originally scheduled to begin today, May 27, at all library locations. It will not begin on June 2, 2025.

Beginning on June, West Florida Public Libraries will be serving free lunch for youth 18 years of age and younger at all library locations Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. A special rural grab-and-go version of te program will be available at the Century and Molino library locations during the same time period.

Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals. This program is sponsored by Feeding the Gulf Coast.