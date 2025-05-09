Florida Appeals Court Upholds 30-Year Sentence For Armed Century Drug Trafficker

The Florida First District Court of Appeal this week rejected a Century man’s claim that his 30-year state prison sentence was illegal.

In 2023, it took an Escambia County jury less than an hour to find Kendrick Jamar Washington guilty of trafficking in cocaine, carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm and carrying a concealed firearm while trafficking in cocaine.

Prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson argued, “Armed drug traffickers must be held accountable for profiting from the pain and misery they inflict upon our community.”

In his appeal, Washington claimed his sentence was illegal because he was sentenced as a habitual offender rather than under sentencing guidelines for the amount of cocaine he had. He asserted that offenders can’t be sentenced as a repeat offender for possessing drugs.

On June 24, 2022, Washington allegedly pointed “an assault rifle” at his sister and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest report. She headed to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Century Precinct to file a report.

During the investigation, deputies were alerted of an armed disturbance on Ashford Alley off Jefferson Avenue and detained Washington. A .38 Special revolver and a Del-Ton rifle were recovered from Washington, along with a .223 round in the chamber, 13 rounds in the magazine of the rifle and five rounds in his pocket, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located over 98 grams of cocaine in Washington’s right pocket and a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his left pocket, according to court documents. A total of $4,642 in currency was found on Washington’s person, deputies said.

Washington is currently incarcerated at Gulf Correctional Institution in Wewahitchka.