Family, Faith, and Firsts: Northview Lady Chiefs Had A Remarkable And Historic Journey

Everybody just knew this seasons was going to be something special for the Northview Lady Chiefs, full of family, faith and firsts.

That’s despite the Chiefs falling short of the state championship in a really tough 11-1 loss to Trenton on Wednesday afternoon near Orlando.

The Chiefs ended their season at 22-7, but what it season it was.

The Lady Chiefs had plenty of reasons to celebrate, including wins over Jay, their biggest rival. The Chiefs beat Jay 9-5 on April 3 in Bratt. And on a field in Jay that has seen more than its share of tears as seasons ended for the Lady Chiefs over the years. Northview claimed the district championship 9-1 over the Royals.

Then, for the first time ever, Northview earned a regional title with a 4-1 win over Jay.

“This has been a long time coming,” Northview Amy Holland said after the regional win. “We’ve been here so many times, so many times. It feels great.”

Holland said she knew, even back during summer ball, that this year’s team would do great things.

On Monday, Northview beat Branford 14-6 in their first ever trip to the Final Four, leading to the school’s first ever appearance in a state championship softball game.

The team, the coach said, has been more like a family with players from the local area and a major community support. All season, she talked about her “young team”, and that’s expected to be a key factor in the future for the Lady Chiefs.

This year, Northview had only one senior — pitcher Jamison Gilman — on the team. Most of the players were freshmen or sophomores, including sophomore MiKayla McAnally, which will mean most, if not all, will return next season.

After the Chief’s regional win over Jay, McAnally was quick to give credit to God for the team’s historic season.

“On the bus, we all pray together, and one of teammates goes around to every single person, and we pray in groups. Then we pray individually,” McAnally said. “We just know we have to give all the glory to God…and we’ve just to know that we do it all for Him.”

NorthEscambia.com and courtesy photos, click to enlarge.