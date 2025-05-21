After Historic Season, Northview Takes State Runner-Up Spot

The Northview Chiefs are state runner-ups after falling 11-1 to Trenton in the FHSAA Rural Class softball state championship game this afternoon near Orlando.

Northview finished their historic season at 22-7, claiming both the district and regional championships with wins over the Jay Royals. This was the first time in the history of the school that Northview made the state final four.

Trenton started the game with a 3-0 lead in the first inning before scoring four in the third and four in the fifth.

Sophomore Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle, allowing eight hits and seven runs (three earned) in four innings, striking out two and walking one.

Jamison Gilman led the team with a sacrifice bunt in the third inning to score Riley Brooks, and Avery Stuckey went 1-2.

Gilman was the only senior on this year’s roster, with the opportunity for almost the entire team to return next year looking for another trip to state.

This was the fourth state softball championship for Trenton since 2019.