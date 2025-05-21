After Historic Season, Northview Takes State Runner-Up Spot

May 21, 2025

The Northview Chiefs are state runner-ups after falling 11-1 to Trenton in the FHSAA Rural Class softball state championship game this afternoon near Orlando.

Northview finished their historic season at 22-7, claiming both the district and regional championships with wins over the Jay Royals. This was the first time in the history of the school that Northview made the state final four.

Trenton started the game with a 3-0 lead in the first inning before scoring four in the third and four in the fifth.

Sophomore Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle, allowing eight hits and seven runs (three earned) in four innings, striking out two and walking one.

Jamison Gilman led the team with a sacrifice bunt in the third inning to score Riley Brooks, and Avery Stuckey went 1-2.

Gilman was the only senior on this year’s roster, with the opportunity for almost the entire team to return next year looking for another trip to state.

This was the fourth state softball championship for Trenton since 2019.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 