Escambia County Work Release Inmate Struck By Vehicle

May 30, 2025

An Escambia County work inmate was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. on Muscogee Road at Country Road 97.

“An Escambia County inmate was struck by a vehicle while on work release detail. The inmate is being transported by EMS for further evaluation,” Andie Gibson, Escambia County public information officer, said after the incident.

For more photos, click here.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado apparently struck the inmate as Escambia County Road Department crews were working in the area. Farm Hill Utilities was also working in the area to repair a water main break, but it was not immediately clear if that contributed in any way to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 