Boil Water Notice Issued For Some Farm Hill Utility Customers

May 30, 2025

Due to a broken water main at Muscogee Road and County Road 97,  Farm Hill Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of their service rea.

Specifically, the boil water notice includes the area bounded by Jacks Branch Road and adjacent roads, Muscogee Road and Andalusia Road.

Residents located in the area are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

For more information, contact Farm Hill Utilities at (850) 968-2573 or check their website.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is lifted.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 