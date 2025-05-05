Escambia County Program That Provides Bus Or Plane Tickets To Get Homeless Out Reaches Milestone

Escambia County’s Real Change Project Reconnect Program is celebrating a milestone of helping 150 individuals, including five children, reunite with their family, friends, or other support networks through free transportation assistance.

Real Change Project Reconnect was launched in February 2024, with a goal of reducing homelessness in Escambia County. The program offers resources and assistance for individuals travel to locations where they have a better support system to help them get back on their feet.

The program is funded by Escambia County and facilitated by Ministry Village at Olive, Inc. Through Project Reconnect, eligible individuals and families are provided with a bus or plane ticket to their chosen destination, provided they can demonstrate that family, a job, or support network is in place for them.

Approximately $31,130 of the $53,527 allocated for the program has been spent for the 150 individuals who have received assistance so far. The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners approved an increase in funding for the program from $30,000 to $53,527, providing even more opportunities to help individuals seeking assistance.

Escambia County Governmental Liaison Liz Kissel, who manages the program for the county, said she’s excited about using the additional funding to continue helping individuals who are looking for an opportunity to improve their circumstances.

“This program is truly changing lives for the better,” Kissel said. “We are hearing so many heartwarming stories of people being reunited with their families, giving them a chance for a fresh start with the support of their loved ones. Thank you to Ministry Village for their continued partnership and dedication to helping those in need in our community – this wouldn’t be possible without their support. I look forward to continuing to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Escambia County through Project Reconnect along with our other Real Change programs.”

The following individuals and families may be eligible for Real Change Project Reconnect:

Individuals and families seeking family reunification and housing with their family or other support system.

Individuals and families who have identified employment and need only short-term social service support to facilitate their transition to the arrival community.

Individuals and families who have affordable permanent housing or other shelter options awaiting them in a community where they have family or social supports.

This program is just one part of Escambia County’s ongoing efforts to reduce homelessness in the community, and the county is continuing to work with community partners to strategize additional solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

For more information about Project Reconnect and other Escambia County Real Change programs and resources, visit MyEscambia.com/realchange or email homelessness@myescambia.com.