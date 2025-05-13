Escambia Animal Shelter Has Free Cat And Dog Adoptions Until Thursday

Escambia County Animal Welfare has partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event, offering free adoptions on cats and dogs one year or older starting until Thursday, May 15. Puppies will be

available for $50, and kittens will be available for $25. A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

Adoptable pets can been seen at 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

File photo.