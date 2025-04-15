Tate High’s Kristin Maum Is In The Running For ‘America’s Favorite Teacher’

Tate High School teacher is just steps away from being named “America’s Favorite Teacher” by the magazine Reader’s Digest.

Kristin Maum admits she was a terrible student back when she was in school.

“I didn’t do my homework, I slept through class, but I was never disrespectful to my teachers—I just found school to be boring,” she said. “I decided to become a teacher so that no other students felt the way I did. I want students to love learning so much that they become lifelong learners. What inspires me most as an educator is the belief that every child can learn and deserves to feel known, valued, and inspired.”

“I love getting to work with kids on a daily basis—helping them fall in love with learning. In my class, we do whatever it takes to learn,” she said.

Kristin Maum was first in the quarterfinals as of Monday night in the Reader’s Digest contest that will award the winner $25,000 and a trip to Hawaii. And if she wins, Tate High will receive a school assembly from Bill Nye the Science Guy.

If she wins the contest, she plans to use the $25,000 to pay off about $18,000 in medical debt that accumulated after she was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and began treatment. The remainder of the money she would plans to go toward her son’s college tuition. He will be a freshman in the fall.

To vote for Kristin, click or tap here. Individuals can vote once per 24 hours for free. Additional votes are available with a donation to DTCare, a 501(c)(3) charity, Voting in the quarterfinals ends at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday.