Tate Aggies Receive At-Large Bid To Regional Quarterfinals

April 19, 2025

The Tate Aggies on Friday received an at-large bid in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals next week.

The regional quarter finals will be a best-of-three series this year. No. 4 Tate will host No. 5 Fletcher for the first two games beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23. The third game, if necessary will move nearly 400 miles away to Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals April 30 against either No. 1 Buckholz or No. 8 First Coast.

In other 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals in the area, No. 2 Pace will host No. 7 Oviedo.

Looking ahead, the regional finals are May 7, the state semifinals on May 16 at the state championship on May 17.

Pictured top: Tate Aggies seniors were honored recently at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 