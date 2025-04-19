Tate Aggies Receive At-Large Bid To Regional Quarterfinals

The Tate Aggies on Friday received an at-large bid in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals next week.

The regional quarter finals will be a best-of-three series this year. No. 4 Tate will host No. 5 Fletcher for the first two games beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23. The third game, if necessary will move nearly 400 miles away to Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals April 30 against either No. 1 Buckholz or No. 8 First Coast.

In other 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals in the area, No. 2 Pace will host No. 7 Oviedo.

Looking ahead, the regional finals are May 7, the state semifinals on May 16 at the state championship on May 17.

Pictured top: Tate Aggies seniors were honored recently at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.