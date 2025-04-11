Rebecca Kay Romans Muck

Mrs. Rebecca Kay Romans Muck, age 54, of Century, Florida, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 9, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Becky was born to James and Debra Romans on October 9, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Groveport Madison Highschool in 1987, she went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Nursing, as a nurse she impacted so many lives every day.

Becky was a loving mother, nana, daughter, wife, sister and friend to so many. Becky had a huge heart for her family, friends, husband, children, grandchildren, and her canine companions. Becky was beautiful inside and out.

Becky is survived by a loving husband, Keith Muck which she married on June 10, 2008; parents, James and Debra Romans, children: Justin Wilson, Jessica (Josh) Peake, Harley Pack and Brittany (Mike) Holbein; grandchildren, James Romans, Roman Peake, Owen Holbein, O’Brien Holbein O’Neal Holbein; sister Lori (Sam) Lantz; brother, James Romans and many nieces and nephews. Becky joins her son Mark Allen Wilson, grandparents, Norma and Lawerence Crawford, Helen and Earl Romans and mother-in-law Donna Carpenter in Heaven. John II 25-26

Funeral services will be held, Monday, April 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Petty Funeral Homes, with Pastor Marcus Wallace officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 14, 2025, from noon until 2 p.m. at Petty Funeral Homes.