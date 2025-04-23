Possible Pop-Up Showers Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.