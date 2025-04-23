Possible Pop-Up Showers Today
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
