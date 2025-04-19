Partly Sunny Saturday, High In The 80s; Clouds For Easter

April 19, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

