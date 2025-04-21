Partly Sunny On Monday; Showers Possible Tuesday

The week starts mix of clouds and sun, brings a chance of rain mid-week (mainly Tuesday), and transitions to mostly sunny and warmer conditions towards the weekend, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s and lows generally staying in the mid-60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.