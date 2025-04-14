One Airlifted After E-bike Incident In Cantonment

A bicyclist was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital following an incident on an e-bike late Sunday afternoon in Cantonment.

The adult was found with critical injuries in the area of Well Line Road and Lakeview Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. They were airlifted with critical injuries by Aircare helicopter to a Pensacola hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident, but it did not appear the e-bike was involved in a collision, and it had no obvious damage. There were no other vehicles believed to be involved.

FHP is continuing their investigation and has not released any additional information.

Saturday afternoon, a 45-year old man was critically injured in Cottage Hill after crashing his e-bike into a pickup truck. [More info...]

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.