Bicyclist Critically Injured In Crash With Pickup In Cottage Hill

April 13, 2025

An adult male bicyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Cottage Hill.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Crowndale Court. The bicyclist crashed into the side of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that reportedly had pulled out from a private residence.

The 45-year-old male was airlifted by AirCare helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, vlick to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 