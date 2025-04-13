Bicyclist Critically Injured In Crash With Pickup In Cottage Hill

An adult male bicyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Cottage Hill.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Crowndale Court. The bicyclist crashed into the side of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that reportedly had pulled out from a private residence.

The 45-year-old male was airlifted by AirCare helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, vlick to enlarge.