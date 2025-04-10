Nice Day: Sunny With A High In The Upper 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.