New Waffle House Approved For West Nine Mile Road In Beulah

April 1, 2025

Development plans for a new Waffle House near Beulah Middle School have been approved.

We first told you about the plans back in August 2023, and plans were approved in the last week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The new 2,000 square foot-restaurant will have 33 parking spaces on 0.75 acres at 6034 West Nine Mile Road at the intersection with Rebel Road. That’s next to an Anytime Storage facility across Nine Mile Road from Beulah Middle.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 