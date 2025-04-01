New Waffle House Approved For West Nine Mile Road In Beulah

Development plans for a new Waffle House near Beulah Middle School have been approved.

We first told you about the plans back in August 2023, and plans were approved in the last week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The new 2,000 square foot-restaurant will have 33 parking spaces on 0.75 acres at 6034 West Nine Mile Road at the intersection with Rebel Road. That’s next to an Anytime Storage facility across Nine Mile Road from Beulah Middle.