Waffle House Proposed Near Beulah Middle School

A new Waffle House is planned near Beulah Middle School.

The new restaurant would be located on three-quarters of an acre near 6030 West Nine Mile Road, next to Anytime Storage, across from the school.

The proposal goes before the Escambia County Development Review Committee Wednesday for a pre-application meeting.

Additional steps are required before the project can reach the building permit stage.