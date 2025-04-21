Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Advisories

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 Ramp – The week of Sunday, April 20, drivers may encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management. enhancements. Side streets intersecting Garden Street will not be closed for more than five consecutive days. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and J Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians around the work zone.

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, April 20 through Thursday, April 247, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews place thermoplastic striping.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Sunday, April 20, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews place thermoplastic striping and perform traffic signalization work.

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, April 20, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Monday, April 21 through Thursday, April 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.



I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, April 20, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: The U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp will be temporarily shortened Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reduced turn-lane length is required for daytime construction activities and will reopen nightly from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. A temporary shoulder closure adjacent to the outside U.S. 29 southbound on-ramp access to I-10 eastbound will occur on Thursday, April 24 between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. for guardrail repair work. Law enforcement will be on site. North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive, will have intermittent daytime lane closures. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

The week of Sunday, April 20, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) – Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures west of U.S. 29 Monday, April 21 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures west of U.S. 29 Monday, April 21 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Escambia River – Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures east of U.S. 29 Tuesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures east of U.S. 29 Tuesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. S.R. 292 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Bayou Chico – Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures south of U.S. 98 Thursday, April 24 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from West of Avalon Boulevard to East of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, April 20 through Thursday, April 24 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, April 20 through Thursday, April 24, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, April 20 through Thursday, April 24, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, April 20, through Friday, April 25, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.