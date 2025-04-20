Happy Easter! Mostly Sunny, High In The Low 80s Today

Happy Easter! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Easter: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.