Happy Easter! Mostly Sunny, High In The Low 80s Today

April 20, 2025

Happy Easter! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Easter: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 