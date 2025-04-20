Happy Easter! Mostly Sunny, High In The Low 80s Today
April 20, 2025
Happy Easter! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Easter: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
