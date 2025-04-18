Great Good Friday Weather: Sunny, High In The 80s

April 18, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy dense fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

