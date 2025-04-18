Good Friday Closures
April 18, 2025
The following government office will be closed today in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
Escambia County
Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
Escambia County Administration Offices
Escambia County Area Transit Administration
Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
Escambia County Extension Office
Escambia County Waste Services Administration
West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
Escambia County Property Appraiser
Escambia County Tax Collector
Escambia County Notes:
The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, April 18.
The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will reopen Saturday, April 19.
West Florida Public Libraries will also be closed Saturday, April 19. Regular hours will resume Monday, April 21.
ECAT Bus Schedule:
ECAT will run regular bus service Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19.
ECAT Administration will resume normal operations Monday, April 21.
ECUA
The ECUA customer service department will be closed on Good Friday. All other ECUA offices will be open with no change in sanitation schedules.
Town of Century
Town of Century offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday
