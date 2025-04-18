Good Friday Closures

The following government office will be closed today in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Escambia County

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Administration Offices

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Notes:

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, April 18.

The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will reopen Saturday, April 19.

West Florida Public Libraries will also be closed Saturday, April 19. Regular hours will resume Monday, April 21.

ECAT Bus Schedule:

ECAT will run regular bus service Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19.

ECAT Administration will resume normal operations Monday, April 21.

ECUA

The ECUA customer service department will be closed on Good Friday. All other ECUA offices will be open with no change in sanitation schedules.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday