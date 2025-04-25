Free Cross Stitch Classes Friday At The Molino Library

The Molino Library is inviting the community to either of two relaxing and creative Cross Stitch Classes on Friday.

Classes will be held at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The free classes are open to all ages and skill levels and will explore the art of cross stitching and introduce new techniques.

All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your enthusiasm! This event offers a great opportunity to unwind, get creative, and connect with fellow crafters.

The Molino Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.