Forest Service Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Friday In Century

The Florida Forest Service and the Town of Century will hold a tree giveaway this Friday to celebrate National Arbor Day.

The event will being at 10 a.m. Friday at the community center on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard. Trees available will include sycamore, red maple, Chickasaw plum and common persimmon in one gallon plums.

There is a limit of two trees per person while supplies last. Open to all Florida residents; residency in the Town of Century is not required.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.