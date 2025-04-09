Flooding Road Closure Updates

Here is the latest on flooding road closures in North Escambia

River Annex Road and Nokomis Road were added to the closure list on Tuesday, while Arthur Brown Road reopened.

REOPEN

Arthur Brown at Brushy Creek — REOPENED

CLOSED

NEW — Nokomis Road between Albritton & Tullis — being detoured

NEW — River Annex Road off Muscogee

Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown

O.C. Phillips Road at Brushy Creek

Pineville Road at Brushy Creek

Barrineau Park Road bridge over Perdido River into Alabama

Pictured above: River Annex Road off Muscogee Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.