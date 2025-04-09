Flooding Road Closure Updates
April 9, 2025
Here is the latest on flooding road closures in North Escambia
River Annex Road and Nokomis Road were added to the closure list on Tuesday, while Arthur Brown Road reopened.
REOPEN
- Arthur Brown at Brushy Creek — REOPENED
CLOSED
- NEW — Nokomis Road between Albritton & Tullis — being detoured
- NEW — River Annex Road off Muscogee
- Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown
- O.C. Phillips Road at Brushy Creek
- Pineville Road at Brushy Creek
- Barrineau Park Road bridge over Perdido River into Alabama
Pictured above: River Annex Road off Muscogee Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
