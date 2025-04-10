Escambia County EMS Hosting Open House This Saturday

Escambia County EMS will host a free open house for the public on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

“Escambia County EMS is excited to welcome everyone to our open house,” said EMS Chief Chris Watts. “We invite you to learn more about your EMS provider, participate in hands-on activities, and enjoy delicious chili prepared by our team. As we continue to evolve as an organization, we want to get to know the neighbors we serve daily. This is a family-friendly event with a lot of activities for the kids, including an Easter Egg Hunt, so we invite the whole family to come out on April 12.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the EMS facility, check out brand-new ambulances and life-saving gadgets, participate in first responder demonstrations, learn hands-on CPR, enjoy fun activities for the kids, and be a judge in the EMS employee chili cook-off.

The open house will occur in the EMS ambulance parking lot, behind the Escambia County Public Safety building at 6575 N. “W” Street.

The event was previously scheduled March 15 but was rescheduled due to weather.

File photo.