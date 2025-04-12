Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions Today

April 12, 2025

The Escambia County animal shelter is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs one year or older on Saturday.

Puppies will be available for $50, and kittens will be available for $25. A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com and choose “Escambia County Florida Animal Services” as the specific shelter.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

