EREC Holds 86th Annual Meeting (With Photo Gallery)

April 27, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative members held their 86th annual meeting Saturday at Wallace Lake K-8 School in Pace.

Dozens of door prizes were awarded, most of them electric, and one lucky member won the grand prize of a $500 credit on their electric bill.

Members met in a business session after voting on trustees.

Colton Criswell from Northview High School and Braden Adams from Jay High School were recognized as winners of four-year Herman D. Johnson Scholarships; Ayden Attalah from Northview High School and Lael Peterson from Jay High School were recognized as winners of EREC Trade/Votech Scholarships.

EREC was formed in 1939 with 88 members in their first month. The cooperative now serves about 13,409 members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with 1,823 miles of energized line and has 1,629 water meters in Escambia County.

